PAVILION: Council fund is just a part

I write with reference to the ‘New lease of life for park bowls pavilion’ article (News Post Leader, October 18).

The article, unfortunately, gives the reader the impression that Northumberland County Council is funding the renovation of this historic bowlers’ pavilion building in its entirety when, in fact, the amount involved from the county council will be no more than £10,000.

Funding has been gathered together from many local and national organisations who would welcome improvements of historic facilities within local communities, such as Astley Park in Seaton Delaval.

It is to them that we are so grateful for their kind assistance, and we are also thankful to Northumberland County Council and Seaton Valley Community Council for their assistance with this important project.

Coun Bernard Pidcock, the county councillor for Holywell Ward, has worked tirelessly over the last few years seeking funding, and to him we are grateful for his dedication in this respect.

Finally, we are looking forward to this project being completed by spring 2019.

Coun Leslie Bowman

Secretary of Astley Park Management Committee