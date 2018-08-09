Peanut in a curry results in a sizable fine

A former restaurant owner has been fined more than £1,000 for selling a curry laced with peanuts, even though the buyer specifically said they wanted one without.

It follows a sampling survey carried out by Northumberland Trading Standards last summer of Indian takeaways in the county to see if nuts were included in meals when the buyer specifically asked for them not to be used.

Abid Ahmed, 28, the former owner of the Tandoori Hut in Hawthorn Road, Ashington, sold a chicken korma takeaway that contained peanut.

The meal was sent to Northumberland County Council’s public analyst, who found it actually had 13mg/kg of peanut – which rendered it unsafe for people who are allergic to peanuts.

Nut and peanut allergies can cause a severe reaction called anaphylaxis. If it is not treated quickly, anaphylaxis can be life-threatening.

Ahmed pleaded guilty to offences in relation to the Food Safety Act 1990 and Food Safety and Hygiene (England) Regulations 2013.

He stated that he no longer ran the business and had taken up other employment. He was fined £1,100, including costs.

David Sayer, the council’s business compliance and public safety unit manager, said: “Caterers have to take issues around allergens seriously and consumers must remember to tell staff about their allergy when ordering food because even very small amounts of an allergen can lead to illness or even death in extreme cases.”

Customers who have purchased food that they are concerned about should call the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 040506.