Pedestrian dies after being hit by a coach on Spine Road

Police area appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision in Northumberland.

A pedestrian died after the collision with a coach on the A189 Spine Road in Blyth yesterday evening.

The accident happened shortly after 5pm, just after the bridge over the River Blyth.

Police said it is believed a white coach had been travelling northbound when, for reasons yet to be established, it collided with the male pedestrian.

Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the coach suffered minor injuries but did not require treatment at hospital.

An investigation is ongoing and police are keen for any witnesses to the collision, or anyone who has dashcam footage, to come forward.

Sergeant Matt Sykes, of Northumbria Police’s motor patrols unit, said: "This has been a serious collision where sadly a man has lost his life tonight.

"Inquiries are now being carried out by our officers to establish exactly what has happened – but we still need to speak to people who witnessed the collision.

“If anybody saw what happened, or thinks they may have dashcam footage that could assist with us, I would ask them to contact police as soon as possible.

“Any information - no matter how small - could be really helpful to the investigation."

The road was closed northbound for several hours while officers investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting log 856 27/12/18. Alternatively, you can report it online at www.northumbria.police.uk.