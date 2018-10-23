Pedestrian 'lucky to be alive' after hit-and-run in Northumberland

A pedestrian left seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision in Berwick says she finds it 'difficult to comprehend' how someone could leave her lying in a road.

Marjorie Thomson had just left her house on Dean Drive in Tweedmouth when she was hit by a car on the afternoon of Saturday, September 15.



She had been crossing the road walking to the Marks and Spencer Foodhall when the vehicle has collided with her and left her lying in the road.



But the vehicle, which is believed to be red in colour but the make unknown, did not stop after the collision at around 2.35pm.



The 63-year-old was taken to hospital by paramedics having suffered serious injuries to her legs and head.



Officers from Northumbria Police appealed for witnesses after the collision but the driver has still not been identified.



Now Mrs Thomson has spoken out about the collision and said she found it 'difficult to comprehend' how someone could leave her lying in the road.



The mother-of-two said: "I can't remember much about what happened but I have been told that a red coloured was seen to drive away whilst I was lying on the ground.



"I took a really nasty bump to the head which actually caused a bleed on the brain and fractured one of my eye sockets.



"That has really effected my mobility but really I am just lucky to still be alive.



"It is difficult to comprehend how someone could just leave me lying in the road and I'm just grateful some of my neighbours were there to help me out.



“I hope that anyone with any information about the collision will please come forward and call police as it could be of help to the investigation.”



Sergeant Pinner Rana, of Northumbria Police's Motor Patrols, said: "This was a serious collision and Mrs Thomson is lucky to still be alive.



"We have carried out an extensive investigation to locate the driver involved and still have a number of lines of enquiry to follow.



"However, we know that there will be people out there who know the person responsible for this collision.



"If you know anything which could assist in identifying the vehicle and driver then please contact police.



"Your information could be vital to our enquiry and enable us to hold the person responsible for this collision to account."

Anyone with information about the driver, or anyone who has information that may help police, should call officers on 101 quoting log 481 04/10/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.