170 jobs to be created at new factory in Cambois

JDR Cables has unveiled plans to build a new factory in Cambois.

Offshore wind cabling manufacturer JDR Cable Systems Ltd is receiving funding from the Government’s £160million Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment Support scheme, which, together with private investment from the company, will see £130million invested in facilities to develop and build components for next generation wind turbines.

The investment will be used to build a new factory in Cambois, creating 170 new jobs, while safeguarding 270 jobs at JDR Cable Systems’ existing factory in Hartlepool.

Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “The UK’s offshore wind sector is a major industrial success story, but we need to ensure local workers and manufacturers fully reap the economic benefits of this booming industry.

“This major investment is a perfect example of how our transition to a low carbon economy can attract new industries, create jobs, reduce our reliance on unreliable fossil fuels and generate export opportunities as we build back greener from the pandemic.”

Through the £130million investment, JDR Cable Systems’ new facility on the former Blyth Power Station will supply its Hartlepool site with state-of-the-art cable cores and high voltage underwater cabling.

Minister for Investment Gerry Grimstone said: “Just as the UK led the Industrial Revolution two centuries ago, we are now spearheading the Green Industrial Revolution and we are building a manufacturing base that reflects our position as a world leader in offshore wind technology.”

Tomasz Nowak, Chief Executive Officer at JDR, said: “As the energy transition gathers pace and the UK’s offshore wind sector continues to thrive, turbines are growing taller and farther from shore, calling for higher voltage subsea cables.

“We’re delighted to build on our legacy as a leading provider of subsea cables to the offshore energy sector by investing in this new facility.

“We’re also delighted to continue our investment in the North East of England, and in bringing new jobs to Cambois, Blyth and Northumberland.

"Our proposed facility is strategically located to capitalise on the rapidly growing and largest offshore renewable energy market in Europe.”

RenewableUK CEO Dan McGrail said: "The offshore wind industry is leading the Prime Minister's Green Industrial Revolution by creating high-quality skilled jobs throughout the country, especially in coastal areas which need new opportunities.

“Developing our offshore wind industry is a great example of our global leadership on clean energy in the run-up to COP26 and the opportunities for a green recovery.

"Investments like today’s by JDR Cables demonstrate the industrial-scale economic benefits that decarbonisation is bringing to the UK and will help us to reach net zero emissions as fast as possible.

"The next stage of the energy transition needs to focus on ramping up the speed and scale of renewable power deployment.

"Developing new approaches to planning our future grid, integrating new radar solutions and investing in new floating wind technology are essential to achieve that."