Aldi donates 3,950 meals to Northumberland charities over the summer holidays

Aldi has ensured many families have not gone hungry this summer.

The supermarket paired its stores with local charities, community groups and food banks to donate surplus food supply, with the majority of meals going to causes supporting struggling families and vulnerable children.

The donation is part of Aldi’s commitment to donate 10 million meals across the country in 2021, in partnership with community giving platform Neighbourly.

So far this year, Aldi stores across the UK have already donated over six million meals to good causes aimed towards helping those that need it most.

Mary Dunn, managing director of corporate responsibility at Aldi UK, said: “We were proud to support so many incredible causes in Northumberland this summer, helping them to donate meals to those in need.

“The school holidays can be a hard time for families, particularly when many are experiencing heightened financial hardship due to the pandemic, and this is why we committed to donating more meals than ever before.”

Steve Butterworth, from Neighbourly, added: “The summer school holidays are always one of the busiest times for the nation’s charities and food banks, but this year things were even busier. Aldi’s donations have never been more of a vital support to these organisations.”