All go for classic car show in Blyth

The Rotary Club Of Blyth held its third Classic Car and Bike Show, proving to be a great success for visitors and owners.

Held at Blyth beach, there were more than 130 classic cars and over 30 classic bikes.

In attendance were cars of many makes including MG, Triumph, Jaguar, Morgan, Morris, Ford, Railton, Riley, and 24 Minis. There were bikes ranging from BSA, Triumph, Velocette, Honda, Norton and a 100-year-old Stirling.

A Rotary spokesperson said: “The show was a wonderful success with entrants travelling over 50 miles to be with other like minded enthusiasts.

"This being the first show in the area after the lockdown was well supported by classic vehicle owners and the general public, many thousands came to view these fantastic cars and bikes making a wonderful day for all who attended putting Blyth firmly on the map.”

1. Classic Car Show A Ferrari spyder at The Rotary Club Of Blyth's Classic Car and Bike Show. Photo: John Tuttiett

2. Classic Car Show A rare 1935 Railton Fairmile, drophead coupe. Photo: John Tuttiett

3. Classic Car Show There were 24 Minis at The Rotary Club Of Blyth's Classic Car and Bike Show. Photo: John Tuttiett

4. Classic Car Show Some of the trikes on display at The Rotary Club Of Blyth's Classic Car and Bike Show. Photo: John Tuttiett