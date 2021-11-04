An eye-catching effort as nurseries grows giant pumpkin

Supervisors Ruth Bell and Graham Carr with the giant pumpkin grown at Stakeford Nurseries. Picture by John Tuttiett.

Blyth Star Enterprises’ Stakeford Nurseries grow them annually using a particular method and this year, it was 84kg (13 stones and 3.19 pounds).

Daniel Hedley, horticultural services manager at the nurseries, said that the pumpkin was “the biggest one we’ve had in a little while”.

He added: “We grow a giant pumpkin because we usually enter it for a county competition open to horticulture day services.

“Whilst the competition has not taken place this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, we felt that it was still worth doing because it’s a good activity for our clients.