Anger at theft of flowers from new displays in Cramlington

Some of the damage caused by the thieves in Cramlington.

Officials at Cramlington Town Council say that a number of plants have been stolen from their newly planted flower displays in the town.

A statement released by the Council said: “We are so disappointed to see that selfish thieves have carried out these acts of vandalism at East Hartford Park, Langdale Drive and the Northumbrian Road telephone exchange roundabout.

“The plants barely had time to take root before they were lifted and we take great pride in our floral presentations – they brighten up the town during the summer months and are there for all our residents to enjoy.

"The displays are being replanted and we are asking the community to be on the lookout for any suspicious behaviour.

“Come on Cramlington – we are better than this!”