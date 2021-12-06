Appeal after four car crash in Blyth leaves man fighting for his life

Police are appealing for witnesses following a four-car crash in the A193 in Blyth.

Northumbria Police are appealing for witnesses following a four-vehicle collision on the A193 Cowpen Road, in Blyth, which happened at around 8.20pm on Friday, December 3.

Emergency services attended the scene near to temporary roadworks outside of Cowpen Cemetery.

Police say the driver of a grey Ford Focus had been travelling westbound when, for reasons yet to be established, it collided with a beige Skoda Octavia that was stationary on the same side of the road, crashing into two further stationary vehicles.

A passenger, aged 28, from the Ford Focus was taken to the RVI in Newcastle with life-threatening injuries, where he remains in a critical but stable condition. The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

A 31-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident and released under investigation.

Sergeant Steven Chappell, of the force’s Motor Patrols team, said: “This is a very serious collision that has left a man fighting for his life in hospital.

“Enquiries are ongoing and police are keen to speak to anyone who was travelling in the area around that time and may have witnessed the collision or the moments leading up to it.

"We are especially eager to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage capturing what has happened.”