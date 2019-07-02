Apprentice position delight for Ashington lad
An apprentice from Ashington has thanked The Prince’s Trust after being hired.
By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 02 July, 2019, 11:00
Rob Carter and Kayleigh Douglas from Walker have been taken on by Newcastle Building Society.
Rob, 21, has joined as a customer adviser apprentice, working at the Portland House branch in Newcastle.
This follows two weeks of work experience there as part of The Prince’s Trust programme.
Rob said: “The Prince’s Trust work experience was a really good experience as it allowed me to gain a better understanding of what a building society is and just how involved it is in the community.
“It helped me open my eyes as to what I wanted to do as a job and will help me achieve that.”