Apprentice position delight for Ashington lad

Rob Carter and Kayleigh Douglas from Walker have been taken on by Newcastle Building Society.

Rob, 21, has joined as a customer adviser apprentice, working at the Portland House branch in Newcastle.

This follows two weeks of work experience there as part of The Prince’s Trust programme.

Rob said: “The Prince’s Trust work experience was a really good experience as it allowed me to gain a better understanding of what a building society is and just how involved it is in the community.