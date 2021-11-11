Around 25,000 people braved the cold to watch Blyth's firework display

Around 25,000 watched the annual firework display at Blyth.

An estimated 25,000 people braved a cold winter’s evening last Saturday to watch in awe the magnificent fireworks display on the coastline, which had been organised by Blyth Town Council.

The free family night out took place at the Mermaid Car Park in Blyth and offered a tremendous firework display, musical entertainment over four hours, as well as a fun fair and catering facilities.

This year’s theme was all things nautical and many families dressed up as sailors, pirates and mermaids to help create a fun maritime atmosphere.

Thousands of people took in the firework display at Blyth beach.

Mayor of Blyth Town Council Margaret Richardson said: “I was delighted to see so many people on such a blustery cold winter’s night.

"I do hope that the fantastic display put a bit of much needed warmth and joy into the good people of our town.

"This was an event to really look forward to. The location was perfect to highlight our town with a tremendous fireworks display.

"It will be a real family affair with lots to do for everyone.”

The firework display is just one of many free events provided by Blyth Town Council.

The next will be Blyth's Christmas Lights Switch On and Winter Wonderland which starts on November 19, at 4.30pm.

The walk-through experience is full of the magic and wonderment of Christmas and will include stilt walkers, fire eaters, a giant snow globe, ice sculpting, a rainbow waterfall, a funfair and seasonal food and drinks.