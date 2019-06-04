Ashington care home ranked in top 20

An Ashington care home has been named among the top 20 in the north east.

Barchester Station Court Care Home has been ranked by residents and their families in the top 20 via www.carehome.co.uk

The award is based on reviews of the care home written by its residents, as well as their friends and relatives.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of carehome.co.uk, said: “It is only the residents and their families and friends who can give a real insight into what a care home is like, which is why we use their reviews to find the best care homes in the UK.

“Barchester Station Court Care Home has proved it provides a high standard of care and we would like to congratulate it on being a top 20 care home in the north east. It is a huge achievement.”

She added: “The reviews on carehome.co.uk reveal that many care homes are filled with warmth and laughter, where staff do their utmost to ensure residents continue to live life to the full and are treated with dignity and respect.”

Ray Robson, manager of Barchester Station Court Care Home, said: “We’re ecstatic to have ranked so well for our region.

“Our whole-home approach, from our wonderful hospitality team who make delicious meals, to our lifestyle coordinators who plan our exciting events, to our compassionate care teams, we always strive to provide the best possible quality living experience for each person who lives at the home.

“We do all that we can to ensure the residents and their loved ones know they are safe and in trusting hands, and we’re really pleased that our dedication has been reflected in the feedback we have received.”

Quality Compliance Systems, which produces bespoke policies, procedures and management toolkits for the care sector, is sponsoring the carehome.co.uk 2019 awards.

A spokesperson for QCS said: “We are really pleased to be sponsoring the carehome.co.uk awards. Our purpose at QCS is to help create a fairer and compassionate world and we hope these awards help to set a high standard of outstanding care for the most vulnerable in society.”