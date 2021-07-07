Ashington care home residents visited by therapy dog

Baxter with one of the residents at Woodhorn Park care home.

Residents at Woodhorn Park, in Ashington, were pleasantly surprised to see their new furry friend in the home as Baxter paid a visit.

General Manager Julie Bond said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their visitor.

"We knew that having Baxter here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus.

"We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”