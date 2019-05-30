Ashington duo find their voice for comedy finals

Two Ashington children had the audience in stitches as they won a comedy competition.

The pair were among 18 who had made it through to the final of Voice Box, a joke-telling competition for schools in England and Scotland.

RCSLT Voice Box 2019 finalist Ellie-Jo Taylor with Voice Box Master of Ceremonies Nick Smith MP and RCSLT CEO Kamini Gadhok MBE. 'Picture by Geoff Wilson

Appearing at the final, held at Portcullis House, Westminster, London, were Nathan Connor and Ellie-Jo Taylor.

Nathan, ten, who attends the Thomas Bewick Campus of Bishop’s Primary School, delighted the packed audience of politicians, parents and children with his joke: What do you call an electronic nun? Sistermatic.

Asked what he would like to be when he grows up, Nathan said: “I would like to run a business developing new technologies to help other people.”

Ellie, also ten, who attends Josephine Butler Primary School, had the audience in stitches with her joke: So there is a seal which goes to the bar and asks for a chocolate milk. The guy at the bar gives him chocolate milk. He says: “Ummmm, that is pretty good.”

So he asks for another one. The guy at the bar gives him another one. Then the person at the bar says: “Are you going to pay for that drink?” (Ellie performs ‘the floss’.) The owner says: “That gets my seal of approval.”

Asked what she would like to be when she grows up, Ellie said: “I would like to be a famous artist when I grow up as I am very artistic and creative.”

Nathan and Ellie were both presented with Voice Box certificates and goodie bags for making it through to the final.

Voice Box is an annual competition, organised by the Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists (RCSLT) and partnered by the National Association of Head Teachers.

It aims to remind people that there are children who need help to speak and understand what is being said.

RCSLT chief executive Kamini Gadhok MBE said: “In every classroom there will be between two and three children with communication difficulties.

“The Voice Box competition helps teachers, children and parents to focus on the impact effective communication can have on a child’s social and emotional wellbeing.”