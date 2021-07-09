Ashington regeneration takes a step forward with major retailer announced

An artist impression of the proposed Home Bargains store in Ashington.

As part of the multi-million-pound scheme, Advance Northumberland has completed the sale of land to national retailer Home Bargains for a new 20,000sq ft store.

As the new addition to the retail line up of Portland Park, Home Bargains are now on site with the build out of a new store with over 100 car parking spaces to complement the existing 40,000sq ft of space Advance Northumberland currently has planned for this flagship town centre scheme.

A planning application was put in for Home Bargains last year with the aim to have the store open in early 2022.

The £5million investment will create 70 jobs when complete with additional jobs during the construction phase.

A range of smaller shops will also be developed by Advance Northumberland to encourage both national and local traders and provide a gateway into the more established retail offer on Station Road.

The Portland Park scheme includes a multi-screen cinema, restaurants and car parking, with outline planning permission also granted for up to 12,000sq ft of additional retail space and more car parking.

Last year Advance Northumberland also successfully exchanged contracts with Reel Cinema who have agreed to anchor a 17,000sq ft, multi-screen cinema.

Reel Cinemas is a nationwide cinema operator with 14 cinemas across the UK and remains a true local, family owned, independent cinema operator.

A spokesperson for Home Bargains said: “We’re thrilled to be delivering a new store in Ashington.

"Portland Park will be a great location for us and we’re proud to be able to offer local people top-branded goods at exceptionally low prices."

Richard Wearmouth, Chair of Advance Northumberland, said: “It’s fantastic news that working on behalf of Northumberland County Council, Advance Northumberland has been able not only to secure high quality private investment into Ashington but also ensure we have an attractive new, high quality mixed use development on this very important site.