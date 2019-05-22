Award success for Cramlington housing scheme

An older people’s housing scheme has been ranked among the best, thanks to a national award.

Carew Court in Doxford Place, Cramlington, has won a Bronze award at the Elderly Accommodation Counsel (EAC) awards.

The establishment is one of 300 to have won a top prize out of almost 25,000 retirement housing schemes or developments nationwide.

The awards, now in their eighth year, celebrate the best specialist housing for older people and aim to help shape the future of housing in later life through engaging some 19,000 residents, staff, visitors and volunteers.

They were all able to vote for their favourite scheme out of the 1,220 nominated between November 2018 and February 2019.

John Galvin, EAC’s chief executive, said: “Specialist housing for older people plays an enormously significant role in helping them stay independent for longer. The security, support and great communities have a positive impact on individuals and reduce the need for NHS services.”

Pat Hall, manager for Carew Court, said: “We’re thrilled to have won this award as it means that staff, residents and visitors are really happy with the scheme.”

Liz Fenn, resident of Carew Court, added: “I’m so pleased to hear that Carew Court has won this award.

“I really enjoy living here and it’s great to see that the EAC awards recognise that it’s among the very best there is.”

The EAC Awards are celebrated at The Sheridan Suite, Manchester, on May 21.