Awards for heroic Northumberland children

Young people who have overcome barriers to achieve something extraordinary have been honoured.

Two children from Northumberland were among the winners at the Northern Children of Courage Awards.

Rosie Yates is honoured at the Northern Children of Courage Awards. Picture by Dan Aziz

Organised and supported for the second year by The St James’s Place Charitable Foundation, the awards were split over two age categories – under 12 and 13-17 years.

They featured six categories – Outstanding Bravery, Fundraising Award, Special Recognition, Young Carer of the Year, Sporting Achievement and Care Team.

Grace Taylor, from Cramlington, won the Fundraiser Award for her efforts for the Teenage Cancer Trust since being diagnosed with osteosarcoma in April 2017.

The 15-year-old has gone through treatment, including 30 weeks of chemotherapy and an operation to remove her femur and knee in her right leg, and 20 weeks of immune therapy.

Her positive outlook has seen her involved in Teenage Cancer Trust events, including monthly peer support groups, helping other young people also recovering from cancer treatment.

Grace attended last year’s Teenage Cancer Trust Find Your Sense of Tumour, getting involved in everything, such as the climbing wall and zip wire outdoor activities, as well as performing in the Saturday evening showcase.

In November, Grace and two other teenagers took part in a Q&A session for the Teachers’ Day at the RVI. She spoke in front of 80 teachers, offering her story, advice and guidance on what schools are good at and what they can improve for young people going back after cancer treatment.

She has actively fundraised for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Rosie Yates, ten, from Guide Post, won the Outstanding Bravery award.

Last year, Rosie started having seizures, which were diagnosed as epilepsy. Unfortunately, the epileptic fits were so severe that doctors could not stop or prevent them for happening.

Specialists at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London diagnosed a very rare form of epilepsy and inflammation of the brain. She has Rasmussen’s encephalitis, which usually affects only one hemisphere (half) of the brain.

Despite all this, Rosie attends the Calmer Therapy Centre in Guide Post where she is helpful with the other children who love her courage, bravery and determination.

Mark Beverley, from the St James’s Place Charitable Foundation, said: “When you see the level of courage and determination shown by these young people it makes you feel very humble.

“They are an inspiration to us all. I’m very proud of each and every one of them and they thoroughly deserve their award.”