Beautiful tributes to fallen soldiers return ahead of Armistice Day

A poignant tribute to fallen soldiers have re-appeared at a cemetery ahead of Remembrance services.

By David Sedgwick
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 8:30 am
The 'ghost soldiers' which have returned to Cowpen cemetery, in Blyth.

Life size models depicting First World War soldiers will be ‘standing guard’ across the county.

The ghost soldiers are now stationed in Cowpen Cemetery, in Blyth, which contains a number of war graves, in the run up to Armistice Day.

The beautiful, eerie sculptures – first erected in 2019 – symbolise the absence of the young men killed overseas, unable to return to their loved ones back home.

Two of the 'ghost soldiers' which have returned to Cowpen cemetery, in Blyth.
Blyth