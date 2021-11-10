Beautiful tributes to fallen soldiers return ahead of Armistice Day
A poignant tribute to fallen soldiers have re-appeared at a cemetery ahead of Remembrance services.
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 8:30 am
Life size models depicting First World War soldiers will be ‘standing guard’ across the county.
The ghost soldiers are now stationed in Cowpen Cemetery, in Blyth, which contains a number of war graves, in the run up to Armistice Day.
The beautiful, eerie sculptures – first erected in 2019 – symbolise the absence of the young men killed overseas, unable to return to their loved ones back home.