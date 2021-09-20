Bede Academy teachers return to the classroom to hike the length of Hadrians wall.

The staff from Bede Academy, in Blyth, have already managed to raise a sizeable sum of more than £4,000 and are hoping to increase that amount once they have completed the four-day charity walk along Hadrian’s Wall.Their inspiration for the charity hike came from Year 7 student Ryan, and Connor, who is currently in Year 9, both of whom are undergoing treatment for brain tumours.The staff started the expedition, which was organised by assistant vice principal Sam Read, on the west coast at Bowness-on-Solway, Cumbria, walking the 84 miles to Wallsend to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research and Children’s Cancer Charities, which are the causes identified by the two boys.The walkers were head of science Helen Edge, head of art and engineering Paul Birdsall, English teachers Lisa Broadway and Jonny Clarkson and assistant vice principals Andrew Gendler-Watson and Paddy Smith.They stayed at many different venues; stopping by a bunkhouse, a youth hostel, and a pub en route to Tyneside. They split the walk into two 26-mile stretches, 17 miles and a final day 16-mile hike.Mr Smith stated: “It sounds like a challenge, but it was nothing compared to the challenge faced this year by two of our Bede family, Ryan and Connor. Our inspiration for the walk was the strength, courage, and determination of these two young men.”To date they have raised a sum which is in excess of £3,800 which includes donations to their charity fundraising page online and ticket sales for the end of walk party held at Morpeth Hockey Club.