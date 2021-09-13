Bedlington care home residents welcome special visitor for dog therapy session

Raven meets one of the residents at Chester Court care home.

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Chester Court care home welcomed their furry friend Raven into the home.

Residents had a brilliant time during their dog therapy session with Raven, an 11-week-old German Shepard.

During the session residents spent time reminiscing about previous pets they had owned, in particular dogs.

Activities Co-ordinator, Lauren, said: “Our residents love animals and lots of them have owned dogs in the past so it was lovely to see their faces light up when they met Raven and to hear their stories about dogs they have owned in the past.”

Ada, a resident, said: “I have always had a dog, we had them when I was growing up and they are such good company, I love how funny and loyal they are.