Bedlington charity expands with new appointments

Matthew Cooper and Lyndsey Smyth.

Bedlington-based charity Leading Link works with schools and the community across Northumberland, helping thousands of young people by supporting them to identify and achieve their aspirations.

They have recently organised the Blyth Carnival as well as Blyth and Bedlington Summer Camp during the school holidays.

To help them carry on their pioneering work, the charity has decided to expand and recruit new members to help the existing team of Lyn Horton and Chris Johnson.

Thanks to help from their partners Northumberland Communities Together, North East Child Poverty Trust and RISE, they have appointed Matthew Cooper and Lyndsey Smyth.

Lyn Horton, CEO of Leading Link, said: “We are delighted at the two new appointments.

"Both Matty and Lyndsey have the right skills, knowledge and attitude to help many more young people achieve their goals and desires.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Leading Link are an established youth provider in the community and together with like-minded pioneering partners they have extensive experience of delivering interventions where they are needed especially targeted at youth loneliness.