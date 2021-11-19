Bedlington neighbours celebrate sharing £240,000 lottery win

Bedlington neighbours Stephen Clark and his wife Cheryl (right) and Chris Young and her husband Peter.

Their Northumberland postcode, NE22 5YT, was announced as the winner on the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Six lucky neighbours each netted £30,000 with a seventh bagging £60,000 playing with two tickets.

Among the winners was Stephen Clark, 52, who was left jumping for joy alongside his wife Cheryl after receiving a £30,000 prize cheque.

He said: “It’s unbelievable, it’s a very big surprise.

“You never expect a big win, I’ve had a few tenners over the years but nothing like this.”

Stephen, who works as a tattoo artist, says he’s already been searching for flights to Las Vegas.

He said: “I’ve been looking at flights to Las Vegas for next April. A friend of mine is getting married over there.

“We’d been putting it off but now we can go over for his wedding. We’d go for around 12 days to really enjoy it.”

Stephen, who is also a musician, hopes to take in plenty of music while he’s in Las Vegas.

He said: “There’s a rock and roll week on at the same time, so that’s another reason why I’d love to go over.”

His wife Cheryl was quick to add that the cash windfall and holiday is the best way to end a tough year: “It takes a lot of pressure off because of the Covid situation there’s been a lot of stress.

"It’s something we’ve been putting off but it’s now something to look forward too, it’s a nice ending to the year; It’s gonna be amazing.”

Another lucky winner on the street, Chris Young, 52, took home £30,000.

She was joined by her husband Peter Young when the £30,000 cheque was revealed on their doorstep.

She said: “I’m a bit overwhelmed at the moment, it’s too big to take in; I’m blown away.”

The couple plan to use some of the winnings on a long overdue holiday next year.

Peter said: “We’d love to go back to New York; we were there in November 2019 just before lockdown. It’s a fantastic place.”

Chris was quick to point out that the win could help with an early retirement.

She said: “We’re both hoping to retire early, so it would definitely help with that plan.

“It buys you a lot more security as well as options.”

Peter was delighted to hear that six of his neighbours had also won: “It’s amazing to win with so many of our neighbours.

"It’s a close-knit community, there is a neighbourhood watch group for the whole estate.”

Chris added: “A few of us on the street go nuts for Halloween and this year we had hundreds of visitors. Everybody looks out for each other.”

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well-wishes to the winners.

She said: “I’m absolutely delighted for our lucky players in Bedlington!

"A massive congratulations to each of the winners, it was really special to be able to surprise some of the winners and hear their amazing holiday plans.

“I hope they celebrate tonight and enjoy spending the cash.”

Everyday throughout the November draws one postcode will be announced as a £30,000 prize winner.