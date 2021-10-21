Blooming colourful time as Ashington gardeners are honoured

The winners at this year's Ashington Gardens Competition.

The 12th Annual Gardens Competition, organised by Ashington Town Council, was held earlier this year, with the winners announced at a special ceremony.

Organisers said the standard of entries was higher than ever, making the job of the judging panel extremely difficult.

The judging panel included Councillors Marjorie Chambers, Avril Chisholm and Pauline Thompson, joined by Bob Bell and Chris Lang as a guest expert judges.

Mary Charlton was named overall winner for her outstanding allotment plot.

The Awards were made at Ashington Masonic Hall where the Civic Head of Ashington, Cllr Pauline Thompson, presented shields, crystal trophies and prizes to the winners in each category.

The overall winner of this year’s competition was Mary Charlton for her outstanding allotment plot on the Wansbeck Road Allotment Site. The judges were impressed by the design of the plot as well as the mass of quality fruit, vegetables and vibrant flowers.

The other winners were Jean Greenwood for ‘Best Large Garden’, Stan Esplin for ‘Best Senior Citizen’s Garden', Viv and John Gibson for ‘Best Disabled Person’s Garden', and Steven Robinson for ‘Best Small Garden’.

A Special Discretionary Award was made to Billy Davison as ‘Young Gardener’. Billy has developed part of his parents allotment during the Covid-19 lockdown and judges noted the neat and tidy plot with recycled planters and a good variety of fruit and vegetables.

Last of the main categories was for ‘Best Commercial Property’.

Entries in previous competitions have included public houses, residential care homes and schools, and this year’s winner was the Central Primary School (Lower Site) following the development of a garden in the school grounds that includes a play area, poly tunnel, ponds and dinosaurs.

Cllr Thompson, Civic Head of Ashington, said: “The Town Council is delighted that many of the town’s gardeners take part in the competition.

"The Awards Evening recognised the gardening skills we have in Ashington which result in the wonderful gardens and allotments that entered.

"These gardeners make a significant contribution to improving the town’s appearance for the benefit of all of us and we are delighted to recognise their efforts.”