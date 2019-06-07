Blyth care home celebrates staff’s special anniversary

A Blyth care home has honoured one of its longest serving members of staff at a party.

Staff and residents at The Oaks Care Home came together for the surprise party in honour of Lesley Russell.

Lesley started working in the kitchen at the home 25 years ago, working her way up to become housekeeper.

She was presented with a golden bin lid medal featuring ‘best scrubba’, along with a golden toilet brush by her domestic team.

The home’s staff also bought her an engraved vase and a bouquet of flowers, presented by operations director Mandy Vernon and regional director Beth Stevenson, from the Hill Care Group, which operates The Oaks Care Home.

Lesley said: “It was a lovely surprise. Thank you so much to everyone for the lovely flowers and gift.

“I obviously love my job. I think a lot of the home, the staff, the residents and the families.

“It is a big part of my life and hopefully will continue for a few more years.”

After starting in the home’s kitchen, Lesley now leads a team of housekeepers. She is also the infection control lead, a fire warden, a trainer and a member of the enquiry team, helping to fill the home’s beds.

She organises a monthly activity for residents and regularly participates in other events when possible.

Ann Mielnik, home manager, said: “Lesley is a true diamond and an asset to the Oaks.

“We as a team also wanted to give her a token of her exceptional time here. She deserves a medal and we are delighted to award the biggest one we could find.”