Blyth children promote benefits of recycling

Environmentally conscious children have been promoting recycling.

Pupils at Horton Grange Primary School in Blyth were challenged to collect plastic bottle tops, with a contest to see which class could bring in the most.

After four weeks the children had recovered more than 5,000 bottle tops. The winning class in Year 2 managed to find over 2,000 plastic lids that can be used for model making and educational activities in the school’s nursery and reception.

The school’s eco-councillors led the effort.

Martin Murphy, the teacher overseeing the Eco-Council, said: “I was overwhelmed by the response. It’s an amazing effort by the children and their families. The children are aware of how serious an issues plastic waste is and are keen to do their part in reducing it.”