Blyth company giving old furniture a new lease of life

A community service to give unwanted household furniture a new home is running in Blyth.

The scheme, run by local charity CT Furniture, collects, repairs and re-uses household furniture and items, then sells them at affordable prices to those who need them.

And Northumberland County Council tenants are eligible for a ten per cent discount on all used furniture and electrical items in the store in Cowpen Road if they take along proof of tenancy.

CT Furniture offers free, prompt collection of unwanted household furniture, which is refurbished and, where appropriate, pat tested, before being sold on.

Phil Soderquest, head of housing and public protection at Northumberland County Council, said: “This popular community scheme helps out local residents by providing furniture at an affordable price, while also helping to reduce landfill by recycling unwanted items.

“We have been working closely with the charity and are delighted it is supporting our tenants by offering them an extra discount on any goods in the store.”

The money raised through the sale of the furniture helps the charity to run its wheelchair accessible minibuses, transporting local people with mobility problems to the services they need.

Paul Dodd, retail and business development manager at CT Furniture, said: “CT Furniture is very proud to be working in partnership with the council and to be serving the community.”

Call 0800 9174397.