Blyth farm overwhelmed at public response to pumpkin picking

Laverock Hall Farm and Bird Food, near Blyth, spent the year growing pumpkins in nine acres of land and squashes in eight acres of land.

And staff were blown away after selling in excess of 20,000 pumpkins across two weekends this month.

The farm is operated by husband and wife Chris and Valdine Hogg with their three children George, Lydia and Robyn also pitching in.

After growing pumpkins for the first time last year, they decided to do the same again, and a dry summer helped produce a bumper crop.

Valdine said: “Wow, what an amazing fortnight it’s been. We’ve been bowled over by the sheer volume of people who visited the pumpkin patch.

"It’s been fantastic. It was a really good growing season, with nice dry weather in the summer.

"We were open for four days over two weekends in October and got picked clean due to the popularity of our patch.

"It was only our second year of doing it and we grew an awful lot more to try and satisfy demand but it still wasn’t enough.

"We were delighted and overwhelmed by the response from the public that came and picked us out and the enthusiasm from them all.

"My husband Chris turned a tractor and trailer into the Pumpkin Express which was a massive success, especially among the children.”

Valdine added: “By popular demand, we’ll be doing it again next year and we’ll be looking to grow more. Hopefully the conditions will be favourable again for us.

"It’s a massive family affair running this farm.

"My husband’s family have farmed this land for hundreds of years.”

She added: “Thank you to everyone who visited us this year, and we hope we aren’t disappointing too many people.”

For more about the farm, which sells a range of cereal and bird food, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Laverockhallfarm

