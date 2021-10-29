Blyth landmark lit up to mark World Polio Day
Members of Blyth Rotary Club and the towns Civic dignitaries assembled at the The Spitit of the Staiths on Sunday evening to commemorate World Polio Day.
Friday, 29th October 2021, 6:00 am
The iconic statue, along with several other buildings through the UK, was illuminated purple to mark the event.
Rotary has led the way in trying to eradicate the devastating disease worldwide and in the first nine months of 2021 on 2 cases have been reported.
Rotary has been joined in its quest to fight the disease by the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation who match every dollar raised by Rotary International with two from the foundation.