Blyth landmark lit up to mark World Polio Day

Members of Blyth Rotary Club and the towns Civic dignitaries at the The Spitit of the Staiths to mark World Polio Day.

The iconic statue, along with several other buildings through the UK, was illuminated purple to mark the event.

Rotary has led the way in trying to eradicate the devastating disease worldwide and in the first nine months of 2021 on 2 cases have been reported.