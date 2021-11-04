Blyth organising one of the region's largest firework displays

Blyth's fireworks display will feature a nautical theme this year.

Blyth Town Council have organised one of the region’s largest firework displays as part of its message urging local residents to have a safe and happy Bonfire Night.

The event is being held on Saturday, November 6, and will be taking place at Mermaid Car Park in Blyth.

As well as a tremendous firework display, there will be musical entertainment provided from 4pm to 8pm. There will also be a fun fair, and catering facilities, with the display starting at 7pm.

This year’s theme is all things nautical and families are encouraged to dress up as sailors, pirates, mermaids or other sea creatures to help create a fun maritime atmosphere.

Mayor of Blyth Town Council Margaret Richardson said: "This is an event to really look forward to. The location is perfect to highlight our town with a tremendous fireworks display.

"It will be a real family affair with lots to do for everyone.”

Due to safety considerations, there will be no onsite car parking at the Mermaid Car Park but to help people get to the event car park, there will be lots of extra buses on all routes into Blyth.

A firework special is available on all Arriva buses for just £2 return or £5 for a family of up to five.

Buses will stop at the Mermaid Car Park and return from the same bus stop.