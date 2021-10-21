Blyth RNLI looking for more volunteer crew

Blyth RNLI is looking for more volunteers to join its crew.

Blyth RNLI is looking for new volunteers to take up roles including Volunteer Lifeboat Operations Manager, Volunteer Deputy Launching Authority and Volunteer Inshore Lifeboat Crew members.

A Volunteer Recruitment Day is taking place on Sunday, October 24, between 11am and 3pm at Blyth RNLI lifeboat Station, Quay Road, Blyth.

The charity is hoping to attract people from all walks of life to become part of the lifeboat operations team and volunteer crew members.

Ideally to qualify as lifeboat crew, volunteers need to be living or working in or within ten minutes of the lifeboat station, physically fit, over the age of 17, and not colour blind.

The RNLI provides world class training and turn ordinary people into lifesavers and by volunteering, people gain great experience, knowledge, and skills.

Steven Fitch, Volunteer Helm at Blyth RNLI, said: “Volunteering with us gives people the opportunity to make a real difference in their local community, to save lives and become part of the larger RNLI family.

"We can’t keep people safe without the support of our wonderful volunteers, who truly make a difference every day no matter which role they are fulfilling.

“Becoming a volunteer at Blyth RNLI is a great chance to play a crucial part in helping to save lives.

"We’re looking for enthusiastic people that don’t need to have sea-going experience – anyone interested in finding out more should come along to our recruitment day.”