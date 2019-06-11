Blyth RNLI make a splash raising funds for new kit

Lifesavers raised hundreds of pounds for new kit thanks to a charity car wash.

Crew members from Blyth RNLI held a car wash as part of the RNLI’s national Mayday campaign, which raises funds for new kit.

Spectrum and Autosmart International supplied the car washing products and TSG Marine supplied yellow wellies.

Volunteers from the station’s Ladies Guild provided refreshments and cakes.

Barry Pearson, lifeboat operations manager for Blyth RNLI, said: “It’s been another fantastic event with all the volunteers connected with the lifeboat station coming together to make it a success.

“I’d like to thank the public for their support and giving so generously. We raised £649.10.

“I’d also like to thank Spectrum, Autosmart International and TSG Marine.”