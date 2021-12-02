Blyth shopping centre remains temporarily closed

The Keel Row shopping centre, in Blyth, is temporarily closed due to safety concerns over a nearby building.

Following inspections of a neighbouring property, Keel Row shopping centre in Blyth has been closed for the time being.

The decision comes following inspections by structural surveyors, officials at Northumberland County Council and Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service on a four-storey building adjacent to the centre which lost part of its roof and wall during Storm Arwen.

Centre officials say the centre will remain closed this weekend.

A spokesperson for Northumberland Estates said: “Regrettably we have been advised to close the Keel Row shopping centre for the time being.

"This is due to severe structural damage to a neighbouring property following the storm last weekend.

"As the damaged property is not owned by Northumberland Estates, rectifying the situation is out of our hands.

"We have not taken this decision lightly, but a structural surveyor sent out by the Council, together with the Fire and Rescue Services, have advised that as a matter of public safety the shopping centre should remain closed.

"Our own independent surveyor agreed with this decision.

"Obviously we have to put the safety of the public first, hence the centre will remain closed this weekend.

"We realise this is a huge blow to many in the run up to Christmas, and we will reopen the Centre as soon as it is deemed safe to do so.”