Blyth Spartans star opens new-look business

A sporting hero has officially opened a renovated business.

Blyth Spartans AFC captain Robbie Dale and vice chairman Kevin Scott were guests of honour to officially open James Burrell Builders Merchant’s new-look Blyth branch.

The independent builders’ merchant has completed a £250,000 renovation, allowing the branch to provide a wider product range, stock specialist products, provide better facilities and upgrade the fleet.

To mark the occasion, it hosted an opening day offering exclusive supplier deals, prize draws and discounts to customers.

Robbie said: “It’s great to get out and about and support local businesses that are improving the facilities in Blyth.

“It’s also a perfect opportunity for us to meet members of the community and thank them for their amazing support – and seeing the green and white colours is an added extra.”

Kevin Dawson, regional sales manager at James Burrell, said: “We’re delighted that the major renovation in our Blyth site is complete and that so many customers came along on the opening day. We are going to run exclusive deals and events for our Blyth customers.

“We would love both new and existing customers to come along, see the new site and take advantage of our opening offers.

“It was an honour to welcome Robbie and Kevin to do the official ribbon cutting and to show them around the branch. We really appreciate them taking the time out of their schedule to come down.”

Alongside Blyth, the company has nine other branches at Morpeth, Newcastle, Gateshead, Bishop Auckland, Ossett, Stockton, Sunderland, York and Rotherham.