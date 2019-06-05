Blyth Tall Ship gets warm reception on its return home

A tall ship has returned home after an epic ten-week journey around the British Isles.

Crew on board the Blyth Tall Ship charity were given a warm welcome on its return to port last Saturday.

Blyth Tall Ships, Williams II, arrives back in Blyth.

The voyage was part of The Williams Expedition, which aims to recreate the discovery of Antarctica made 200 years ago by Captain William Smith, of Seaton Sluice.

The 100-year-old ship set sail from Blyth harbour on March 17, with a crew of volunteers on board, stopping at ten ports along the way, before returning to Blyth.

A welcome home party took place at Blyth Harbour, with the Williams II entering the port with a parade of sail.

Clive Gray, chief executive of Blyth Tall Ship, said: “It’s an amazing achievement not only for the project, but also for the town of Blyth – sailing around the UK on a 100-year-old wooden boat, with a changing crew of 130 people, including many trainees, over ten legs.

“The crews will all have incredible memories of the challenges and joys of life aboard the Williams II in company with so many new friends.

“There were also employees from the Port of Blyth and Catapult on board.”

Blyth Tall Ship is one of a number of organisations supporting the Discover Our Land campaign, led by Northumberland County Council.

The charity features in a campaign video helping to spread the message about Northumberland.

Discover Our Land is promoting Northumberland as a great place to live, work, visit and invest by sharing the stories of people and businesses doing just that in the county.

Coun Cath Homer, cabinet member for culture, arts, tourism and leisure at Northumberland County Council, said: “Since launching Discover Our Land we have uncovered some amazing stories of innovation, ideas and adventure.

“Blyth Tall Ship is an extraordinary story, which shows the passion and pride of people living and working in this county.

“It is wonderful to see them achieve their goal of sailing around the British Isles and to witness such a warm welcome home in Blyth.

“Discover Our Land champions everything that is great about Northumberland and we encourage everyone in the county to get behind it and share their stories with us.”

Clive added: “We are delighted to be part of the Discover Our Land campaign and proudly flew the flag for Northumberland.”

To find out more about the campaign go to www.discoverourland.co.uk