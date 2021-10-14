Blyth's first jobs fair is hailed a success

Around 1,000 people attended Blyth Valley's first jobs fair.

Blyth Valley MP Ian Levy has hailed the town’s first jobs fair as a great success after 1,000 people attended the event to speak to more than 50 employers.

Big name local companies including Britishvolt, Catapult, Draeger, Tharsus, and Thermo Fisher Scientific were on hand at the Port of Blyth to discuss their current vacancies and future opportunities.

They were joined by national employers with the Co-op and Lidl representing the retail sector and the NHS also present.

Left to right: Vicky Judson, of Draeger; Ian Levy MP; and Kay Charlton of DWP.

Mr Levy said: "The jobs fair went extremely well and was so popular with residents in Blyth Valley.

"Some people were offered jobs on the day which is fantastic and many more have had the chance to provide their CVs to a wide-range of employers.

"I would like to thank the Department of Work & Pensions and the Port of Blyth for their support to make this happen and I intend to make the jobs fair a regular event.”

Kay Charlton, from DWP, said: "There was an amazing turnout from both employers and the public.

“It gave the opportunity to link together the wide range of jobs currently available with jobs seekers and those looking for a career change.

"The feedback from employers on the quality of the attendees has been excellent."

Vicky Judson, HR Director at Blyth based manufacturer Draeger, said: "We were delighted to be invited to take part and it was a pleasure to discuss our jobs with so many local people.

"In this area, we are most well known for producing breathing apparatus for fire fighters and currently have a range of vacancies including warehouse supervisor, an IT apprenticeship and sales roles.

"I am sure that we will have no problem with filling these posts given the interest in the company."

Other employers included Morgan Sindall who have the contract to build the stations on the Northumberland Line as well as ISG who will lead the construction of Britishvolt’s gigafactory.

The armed forces were also represented by the Royal Air Force and the 101st Regiment Royal Artillery.