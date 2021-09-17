Britishvolt launches new foundation aimed at "levelling up" the North East

Tracy Machnicki, Social Value Manager and Managing Director of BV FutureGen Foundation, (left) with Sacha Dench, a conservationist, at the Britishvolt site.

Britishvolt, the company behind the region’s first gigafactory, are launching The BV FutureGen Foundation to help build a better future in Northumberland and further afield.

Championed by the battery manufacturer’s inspirational Social Values Manager, Tracy Machnicki, the Education Hubs will facilitate training individuals for the pending energy transition, future-proofing employment prospects through education for long term opportunities in the local area and wider community.

The charity launches with a golf fundraiser weekend of September 18/19, where all funds raised will be ploughed back into the Foundation to help drive future success for all.

Tracy, Managing Director of the Foundation, said: “It is truly amazing to play my role in this part of Britishvolt’s journey in up skilling and empowering local communities, in which I’ve been born and raised a member of, through relevant training and education opportunities.

"Furthermore, we seek to inspire our young people and children to become tomorrows Scientists, Engineers, Technologists and Manufacturers, as well as having an awareness of the renewables sector and the impact of climate change.

“The Foundation’s main aim is to truly turn people’s lives around by equipping them with the relevant skillsets required to power them ahead in a relevant careers within the local region.

"We are passionate about growing and nourishing the talent right here in the heart of Northumberland. through any employment path that they decide to follow.

"Everyone walks into the Foundation with a clean slate, a fresh chance. This project further underscores exactly why I love my job.”

Tracy brings with her a wealth of experience, knowledge and expertise with her background in employability, education and the third sector, in and around Northumberland.

Being local to South East Northumberland, Tracy is extremely passionate about supporting local communities having seen first hand the deprivation, feeling of hopelessness and low aspirations for some individuals.

Working in partnership with other organisations, the Foundation seeks to empower communities to realise their full potential together and guide people on a journey to prosper in every area of their lives.

Peter Rolton, Britishvolt UK CEO, said: “We want to be recruiting local people and giving them a chance to forge a decent career for themselves in their own communities.

"We don’t want people leaving and looking for employment, we want BV to be the most desirable employer in the region.

"A place where people are proud to put on their uniform and come to work each and every single day.

“The idea of the Foundation is for people to come through our doors, roll up their sleeves, and leave match fit ready for their chosen career. We want this to be an inclusive project appealing to all.”

Earlier this month, Britishvolt instructed ISG to start enabling works on the gigaplant site in Cambois.

The plant will bring around 3,000 direct highly-skilled jobs and another 5,000 in the associated supply chains.