Broadcast area extension for Ashington radio station

The team from Koast radio in Ashington. Picture by Jane Coltman

Ofcom recently considered that the change to improve Ashington-based Koast Radio's output coverage to the whole of south east Northumberland would amount to a large increase in the licensed area, but not a significant increase.

Koast is currently receivable in the areas requested, although reception is poor.

Ofcom agreed that an increase in power was possible to serve the areas, which has been capped to ensure no interference with other services and no overlapping with any other community radio stations or small commercial stations.

Koast Radio managing director Ian Conway said: “This is fantastic news for us and the whole of south east Northumberland.

“We are already heavily involved in events in the communities across the area, such as the Blyth Battery 75-year celebration, Party in the Park in Morpeth and the Bedlington Terrier North East Gathering.

“The proposed change in transmitter and increase in output power will ensure we can reach more listeners and improve the listener experience.”

The installation and commissioning process will take several months, but fundraising for the work and is already under way.