Bus operating offering free travel to veterans for Remembrance services

Stagecoach is offering free travel for veterans and military personnel across the UK on Remembrance Day and Remembrance Sunday.

Stagecoach is making the offer on its bus and tram services right across the UK on both days.

Poppies will also be displayed on the front of a number of buses across the country.

Employees across Stagecoach will also be asked to honour the minutes’ silence.

With Remembrance services planned at memorials across UK, Stagecoach officials hopee that people wishing to pay their respects will take up the offer to travel for free to the service of their choice.

Simon Tramalloni, co-lead for the Stagecoach Veterans Network, previously served in the Armed Forces serving in Northern Ireland, Bosnia, Kosovo, Africa and the Middle East.

He said: “Stagecoach has a strong commitment to supporting the armed forces and our veterans, and it’s great that we are able to offer free bus and tram travel across the whole country as we mark Remembrance Day.

“We have thousands of ex forces personnel working across our business and having the new Veterans Network is allowing us to build on the work that Stagecoach has led over many years and identify how else we can support those veterans already working for us and those that may want to come and join the company.