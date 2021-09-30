Calls for "soul destroying" underpass to be scrapped

Coun Caroline Bell has raised concerns about the proposed underpass as part of the Northumberland Line plans in Ashington.

The proposals in Ashington have been put forward as a replacement for the current Hospital Level Crossing, as part of the wider Northumberland Line scheme.

But despite widespread support for the public transport initiative, concerns remain about the impact an underpass could have on those living nearby.

Graham Harding, whose home in Darnley Road is next to the proposed site of the underpass, called the proposed new crossing “soul destroying”.

He said: “I thought I’d bought my forever home, but before I let my kids out into the garden in the summer I have to sweep because I don’t know what’s been thrown over the wall.

“[If this goes ahead] it will bring us down even more, youngsters are just going to congregate there, the underpass is going to become a meeting point.”

He added: “Not one person is against the train line, but it has to be done right.”

Currently, anyone who wants to cross the existing rails on foot can use a level crossing between Darnley Road and Chillingham Crescent, south of the planned site of a new railway station for the town.

However, the amount of trains using the route is expected to render the level crossing unsafe, prompting Northumberland County Council to propose an underpass as its “preferred option”.

Coun Caroline Ball, a county councillor for Ashington, claimed anti-social behaviour was already an issue in the area and a better solution would be to move the crossing point further north, to the new station site.

A spokesman for the county council said: “Throughout this scheme we’ve looked to be as transparent as possible and engage with local communities about plans for the line.

“We appreciate there are concerns locally about this underpass and organised a session with the local councillor and residents to discuss these, and their feedback was carefully considered.

“The proposed underpass was designed with features to ensure it would be as light and safe as possible and minimise anti-social behaviour around it.