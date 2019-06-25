Cambois pupils' beach clean-up

Marianne Allan, headteacher at Cambois Primary School, with Steve Coxon and Sallyanne Barson from North Sea Link and pupils at Cambois beach.

The children from Cambois Primary School got hands-on to collect six bags of plastic waste during the activity organised by the project team behind the North Sea Link Interconnector.

And they also found some more unusual items, such as a carpet, fishing net, lobster pot marker buoy and even a piece of plastic interior from a car.

The clean-up took place at Cambois beach.

The €2 billion interconnector, which is currently under construction between the UK and Norway, with on-shore infrastructure at Cambois, has so far seen more than 271,370 metres of subsea cable installed to connect energy systems.

But contractors have been shocked at the amount of plastic waste they have found in the North Sea.

Sallyanne Barson, communications and stakeholder manager at North Sea Link, said: “The state of the plastic crisis across the globe has been well-documented in recent years, but to witness the effects of it first-hand and on our doorstep was quite shocking.

“We wanted to organise an event that would help to make a difference to the beach in our local area, but would also help to educate our young people about the importance of recycling.”