Care home residents raise funds for charity with coffee morning

Residents at Woodhorn Park care home enjoy their coffee morning in aid of Macmillan.

Those at Woodhorn Park held the event in their garden to support Macmillan Cancer Support.

Residents spent time with friends, relatives, and members of the local community with cakes and biscuits donated by local bakery Cooplands as well as baked by staff.

Julie Bond, Senior General Manager at the home, said: “Our Macmillan coffee morning has been a huge amount of fun, everyone at the home is always keen to support this fantastic charity in any way we can.

"We are very glad to be able to do our bit to raise further awareness for MacMillan and money for the charity.”

Thlema, a resident at the home, said: “MacMillan is such a fantastic charity and they do such amazing work in the community.