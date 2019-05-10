Cash boost for Northumberland Wildlife Trust

A supermarket has raised hundreds of pounds to support the work of a wildlife trust.

Northumberland Wildlife Trust has received a £300 funding boost from Asda Cramlington.

The superstore had donated £275 for the wildlife charity’s Santa’s Grotto at Northumberlandia last December, and has boosted it to £300.

Jackie Burt, Asda community champion at the Manor Walks store, applied to the Asda Top Up Fund for further assistance, much to the surprise of all the trust staff.

Mike Pratt, Northumberland Wildlife Trust chief executive, said: “The support from Jackie and the team at Asda Cramlington is invaluable as it allows us to buy high quality resources for our events at Northumberlandia.”