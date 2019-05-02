Charity looking for volunteer buddies

A charity is looking for volunteer buddies to support fellow helpers.

Northumberland CVA’s Supported Volunteering project helps some of the county’s hardest to reach unemployed people to develop their confidence and skills to find work.

The scheme – part of The Bridge Project, which is funded by the European Social Fund (ESF) and the National Lottery Community Fund – is looking to expand its team of volunteer buddies across south east Northumberland.

Buddies will receive a variety of training, including safeguarding, autism awareness, mental health awareness and first aid training.

Northumberland CVA’s project co-ordinator Lisa Wackett said: “We have a valued and experienced team of buddies, but as the project continues we are seeking more individuals to provide support.

“Our volunteer buddies will support an individual to undertake volunteering and also possibly to travel to and from the volunteering location. Buddies can gain skills and meet new people, as well as have the satisfaction of taking on a new challenge and supporting others less confident.”

Anyone interested in being a buddy should call 01670 858688 or email clair.parker@northumberlandcva.org.uk

A volunteer buddy must be willing to commit to a minimum of one half day per week, plus training. Out of pocket expenses will be paid and a Disclosure and Barring Service check will be required.