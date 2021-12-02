Charity to create woodland memorial at Cramlington visitor attraction

Bright Red is to create a woodland memorial near Northumberlandia in Cramlington.

Bright Red has secured a site at Northumberlandia, near Cramlington, to create their own woodland memorial.

Supporters will have the opportunity to plant their own tree or purchase a tree to be planted on their behalf as part of the woodland memorial, a lasting memorial to celebrate a loved one, and a gift which will last for generations.

The event on December 11 will have time slots from 9am to 3.10pm, every 10 minutes and each slot can have six people present from the same family for planting.

Lisa Saxton, from Bright Red, said: “Planting a memorial tree for a loved one is a touching and everlasting way to remember their life and acts as a tribute.

“It's a lovely site which you can visit at any time and has a perfect vantage spot from the top of Northumberlandia - Lady of the North, and of course it will help us to continue our important work supporting patients, families and their carers affected by blood cancer across our region.”

Bright Red has supported haematology treatment and research within the region since 1988.

They are based at Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital and receive no government funding instead relying entirely on fund raising to help them with their work.

Part of their work is the funding of Haematology Nurse Specialists at the Friarage Hospital in Northallerton, the Northern Centre for Cancer Care at the Freeman Hospital, Sunderland Royal Hospital, Wansbeck General Hospital, North Tyneside General Hospital and at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead.