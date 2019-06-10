Chippy is the plaice to be for 100th birthday

A village restaurant helped a centenarian to celebrate her special day.

Nelly Telford was joined by family, some of whom had flown in from Canada, to mark her 100th birthday with a meal at The Harbour View in Seaton Sluice.

Despite living in North Shields, Nelly is a regular at the restaurant, which was voted fourth best in the UK by TripAdvisor and has been visited by celebrities including Ant McPartlin.

Nelly’s son, Ian, also from North Shields, said: “We discovered Harbour View about a year ago and now we go almost every Friday for lunch.

“The quality and size of the fish is amazing, so much so that we invited my mother’s sister (Sylvia aged 93) to try them when she came back to the UK from Canada to celebrate the birthday.

“Everyone was astonished as they hadn’t seen anything like it in Canada.”