Church's annual fair hailed a success
A local vicar has hailed the success of his church’s annual fair which was held over the August Bank Holiday weekend.
The Rev’d Anthony O’Grady, Vicar of St Bartholomew’s in Newbiggin, revealed the ‘fair with a difference’ was an overwhelming success.
He said: “It was a slightly modified and covid-safe version but it nevertheless attracted scores of people.
"It was well attended and an overwhelming success – plus it was wonderful to see people reconnecting with each other.”
A Flower Festival was held in church with the theme ‘thankfulness’ for all of those things that represents life in its fullness whilst a plethora of events was held in the Church Centre on Front Street.
Fr O’Grady continued: “I’d like to say a massive thank you to all those who helped to arrange our activities – and to those who came along to support them.”