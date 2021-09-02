Church's annual fair hailed a success

Some of the flowers on display at St Bartholomew’s Church's annual fair.

The Rev’d Anthony O’Grady, Vicar of St Bartholomew’s in Newbiggin, revealed the ‘fair with a difference’ was an overwhelming success.

He said: “It was a slightly modified and covid-safe version but it nevertheless attracted scores of people.

"It was well attended and an overwhelming success – plus it was wonderful to see people reconnecting with each other.”

A Flower Festival was held in church with the theme ‘thankfulness’ for all of those things that represents life in its fullness whilst a plethora of events was held in the Church Centre on Front Street.