Clean up continues after Storm Arwen batters Northumberland

Damage to the old Guidepost Middle School caused by Storm Arwen.

Residents in various parts were left without power and water on Friday night and into Saturday while roofs were blown off, trees uprooted, gable ends fell down, and walls and fences blown over.

Blyth town centre was closed over the weekend while the Keel Row shopping centre was closed due to an unsafe building after part of a wall and roof was blown down on Friday night.

The roof of Newsham Victory Club was blown off, coming to rest on the road, narrowly missing vehicles.

One of the trees uprooted at Seaton Delaval Hall.

Trees were uprooted and blown over across the county, blocking roads and paths with a number destroyed in Ridley Park, Blyth.

As well as the damage from the wind, a number of roads were left flooded.

Druridge Bay Country Park, Plessey Woods Country Park and Bolam Lake Country Park are all closed until further notice due to storm damage.A number of public buildings have been affected.

Visitor attractions were also badly affected, with both Seaton Delaval Hall and Woodhorn Museum closed over the weekend.

The ATS building in Morpeth was badly damaged by Storm Arwen.

Blyth Library and Customer Information Centre is closed today (Monday) due to storm damage.

Cambois Primary School suffered substantial damage from the storm, with the roof being damaged and resources damaged and ruined.

Croftway Academy, in Blyth, is closed to all pupils as the surrounding areas, streets and school grounds are too dangerous for the children to attend.

Volunteers at Blyth Wildlife Rescue were also extremely busy over the weekend with reports of injured wildlife as a result of Storm Arwen.

Members of Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue and North of Tyne Mountain Rescue teams were also called out to assist Northumbria Police, the North East Ambulance Service and Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service deal with incidents in remote locations.

Northumberland County Council is continuing to support residents and keep the county moving as it tackles the after effects of Storm Arwen.

All major roads are open although a number of minor roads remain closed either due to fallen debris and trees or where utility companies are repairing power lines.

Gritting teams worked through the night to keep roads clear while staff are out this morning ensuring major footpaths are cleared of ice and snow.

Overnight adult care staff were supporting a number of care homes in the county which had power issues, ensuring residents and staff were kept warm and comfortable.

Many properties have suffered damage due to the high winds such as lost or loose slates or roof tiles or defective chimney stacks and might have debris lying on top of roofs.

There are still large numbers of properties without water and/or electricity and telephone communications across the county and Northern Power Grid and Northumbrian Water are working around the clock to reconnect supplies.

Northumbrian Water are also making provision of temporary bottled water supplies in a number of areas.

Teams will be checking on vulnerable residents in the area and the Council is also encouraging people to check on their neighbours, particularly if elderly or in need of extra care, to check they are okay.