Co-op teams across Northumberland collect 3,310 knitted hats to support Age UK

The campaign encouraged knitters from across the UK to make little hats to adorn the tops of Innocent smoothie bottles in stores

Seven Co-op Funeralcare homes and over 20 food stores across the county have been encouraging local residents to take part in the campaign, with the Bedlington and Amble funeral homes decorating their windows with inspirational words and images.

They also acted as donation points for knitters to pick up patterns and drop off their completed hats.

The Co-op has helped raise over £800 for Age UK Northumberland.

A total of 3,310 little hats were knitted by Co-op customers and supporters which were handed over to Angela Clough of Age UK Northumberland at North Seaton Co-op food store.

Innocent Drinks agreed to donate 25p for every little hat given to Age UK Northumberland, with over £800 donated to help make a difference to the lives of older people, who have been negatively affected by the pandemic.

Christine Hardy, funeral arranger at Co-op Funeralcare in Amble, said: “We are proud of the work we have done to support Age UK Northumberland by rallying local knitters and delivering over 3,000 knitted hats.

"This is an incredible achievement and it wouldn't have been possible without the hard work of so many people across Northumberland. We’re thrilled that we can continue to support this great cause and ultimately help those older people in the UK that have been affected by the pandemic.”

Co-op Funeralcare homes that took part were Amble, Ashington, Blyth, Morpeth, Bedlington, Cramlington and Alnwick.