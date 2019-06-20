Coastal walk in aid of good cause

Some of the people who took part in the 2018 walk.

Blyth schoolboy Charlie Foster suffers from cystic fibrosis (CF), which affects the lungs and digestive system.

His mum Michelle has been organising events to raise money for the trust and puts together the walk with help from Nicola Tait, whose son Daniel also has CF.

Last year the walk raised almost £3,000.

This year’s walk starts from Tynemouth Priory at 11am, meet from 10.30am.

Walkers can end at Blyth beach for the Northumberland Live Festival or continue to The Commissioners Quay Inn for a refreshing drink.